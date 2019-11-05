Janet Jackson Boasts Her Natural Beauty With Makeup-Free Selfie In Australia

Ahead of her upcoming tour, Janet Jackson has landed in Australia.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker has been keeping her fans up to date with her journey surrounding her Australian trip as yesterday she posted a video of herself at the airport about to jet off the country, which The Inquisitr reported.

The music icon posted a selfie to her Instagram account this morning, letting fans know she has landed, geotagging her upload with Perth, Australia.

Jackson appears to be in the same attire she was wearing on her flight. She is sporting her curly locks down and is wearing a black cap that has the word “equality” written in white capital letters, followed by a period. She is rocking a black sweater and appears to be in the back of a car that is driving on the streets of Down Under. She is flashing her pearly whites and has captioned her photo with a smiley face emoji. She is showing off her natural beauty, wearing no makeup. Janet, 53, is glowing in the photo and is clearly living her best life on the road. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper has had a music career spanning four decades and clearly enjoys the touring life.

Jackson has most likely landed in Perth because her first show on her upcoming tour is in that city later this week. The “Someone To Call My Lover” songstress will perform at the HBF Park on November 8 alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon for an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.” The tour will continue across the country visiting other cities including, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney. Janet is scheduled to headline each night.

Her set is in celebration of her legendary studio album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which was released 30 years ago earlier this year.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“Welcome to Aus! Look forward to seeing you in the rest of the tour,” one user wrote.



“Morning Ms. Janet, the glow up is real,” another shared.

“I’m so happy that your posting on social media more,” a third fan remarked.

“Good morning beautiful goddess,” a fourth follower commented.

Jackson is known for being a private celebrity but seems to be embracing the world of social media recently. The “So Excited” entertainer has shared new content nearly every day for the past week on her Instagram account.