Tammy Hembrow Sizzles On The Beach In Impossibly Tiny Purple One-Piece That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Tammy Hembrow is sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page yet again.

On Monday, November 4, the Australian hottie wowed her 10 million followers on the social media platform with a sizzling new snap that proved impossible to ignore. The photo saw the 25-year-old on the beach, sitting in the sand as she golden sunshine poured over her flawless figure and deep tan.

As per usual, the blonde bombshell was sporting some seriously scandalous swimwear, though this piece had an extra special meaning to the model. Tammy noted in the caption of her post that number was part of her collaboration with the popular, California-based swimsuit line Minimale Animal, which launches later today and will feature pieces in her own special “Euphoria” shade of purple.

The sneak peek certainly got Tammy’s fans excited for her collaboration to drop, and one glance at the steamy snap explains exactly why. The babe looked nothing short of stunning in the strappy one-piece that left very little to the imagination, and certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform’s standards.

Its minuscule triangle-shaped cups were barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, and spilled cleavage and sideboob out from every angle to make for a seriously busty display. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the number was made of nothing more than thin strings that hardly provided any coverage to Tammy’s curvaceous silhouette. Its thong style and daringly high-cut design exposed her peachy derriere nearly in its entirety, as well as her sculpted legs, which were slightly spread apart and stretched out in front of her as she posed for the shot.

The sexy, strappy design also created a large cutout over her midsection to highlight her chiseled abs and flat torso — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness regimen, which she often shows off on her Instagram page.

Tammy’s signature platinum locks were worn down in the shot and gently blew in the ocean breeze behind her, already damp from a dip in the water before the moment was captured. The babe also looked to be going makeup free for her time under the sun, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans, of course, went absolutely insane for the new addition to the stunner’s Instagram feed. As of this writing, the steamy snap has earned more than 243,000 likes within its first 10 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“Body goals right there,” one person wrote, while another said that Tammy was the “hottest gal out there.”

“Stunning in every way possible,” commented a third.

Tammy’s collaboration with Minimale Animale is not her first time working in the fashion industry, as she also has her own line of workout wear called Saski Collection. Just last week, the Aussie beauty showed off a few of the athleisure pieces from her brand in another eye-popping shot that saw her rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings that clung to her curves in all of the right ways, driving her fans absolutely wild.