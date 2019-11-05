John Stamos Shares Backstage Photo As Chef Louis In ‘The Little Mermaid Live!,’ Fans Say He Looks Like Stavros

The actor's Chef Louis character looks like a 'Full House' villain.

John Stamos is bringing life to Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid Live!, but fans think he looks like a Full House character. After the actor posted several photos of himself dressed up as the fish-loving chef made famous in the 1989 Disney movie, Instagram followers said he looked more like Cousin Stavros, the character Stamos played in a dual role on the classic ABC sitcom he starred in back in the 1990s.

Stamos, who has been teasing his Chef Louis role in the live ABC musical for weeks, posted a backstage photo which showed him wearing a white chef’s hat and suit and a bushy mustache. Fan comments on the post were priceless as the 56-year-old actor was compared to the creepy Katsopolis cousin he played 25 years ago on Full House.

“Stavros is back!!’ one fan wrote.

“Def look like Stavros on Full House with the mustache,” another wrote.

“Stavros? Is that you?” another fan asked.

Several other fans thought Stamos looked like he was playing food mascot Chef Boyardee instead of Chef Louis. Others pegged him for another movie role.

“You look like Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook in the movie Hook,” a fan wrote to Stamos.

While all of the observations were on point, there’s no doubt Stamos resembles Stavros the most in the new photo, which can be seen below.

If you need the backstory on Stavros Katsopolis, Stamos played his character, Uncle Jesse’s, lookalike con-artist cousin in a dual role in the Full House episode “Kissing Cousins” back in 1994. The sleazy womanizer tried to seduce Jesse’s wife, Becky (Lori Loughlin), in the Season 7 episode.

While Stamos’ Stavros only appeared in one episode of Full House’s eight-season run, the character remains one of the most memorable from the series.

Of course, Stamos left Stavros back in the ’90s and is happy to move on as he gets set to play Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid Live! In addition to his backstage photo, the actor posted some rehearsal footage alongside drawings of the animated version of his character.

Stamos’ role as Chef Louis comes as he is getting ready to wrap the fifth and final season of Fuller House. The Full House spinoff features Stamos and his longtime castmates as they reprise their roles as members of the Tanner and Katsopolis families.

There’s always a chance that Stavros could pop in for a final cameo as the cast says goodbye to their roles for good, but for now, fans have Chef Louis.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, November 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.