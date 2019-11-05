Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Tiny Red Bikini In 24th Birthday Post

Kendall's stripping down to her bikini for her 24th birthday.

Kendall Jenner proudly revealed her model body in another bikini for her 24th birthday – and she posted all the proof to social media. The stunning Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her most recent birthday on November 3, and took to Instagram one day later to thank her friends and family for all the love they showed her on her big day.

Kendall shared a number of different photos with her 118 million Instagram followers that appeared to show how she celebrated with her nearest and dearest. The bulk upload, which was made up of six different shots, also included a seriously sizzling picture of the supermodel in a pretty skimpy red bikini.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the photo, which was the fourth in the upload, was shot from down below and showed Kim Kardashian‘s little sister as she flashed a whole lot of skin in her string swimwear. The star held on to a white mug in one hand and a video camera in the other as she posed.

She put her flawless bikini body on full display for the camera, as she the swimwear look was made up of a pretty tiny triangle string top and a pair of matching seriously high-waisted red bottoms. The bottoms did little to cover up her bottom half, as they featured string ties that stretched almost all the way up to her waist.

Though Kendall’s face was slightly obscured by her video camera, it was pretty obvious that she flashed a big smile while she also balanced a pair of dark sunglasses on her head.

Other snaps included in the multi-upload showed a collection of scattered Polaroid pictures taken during the model’s fun day with her friends and family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner.

In those snaps, she and her friends could be seen in a couple of other skimpy bikini looks, while another Polaroid showed her blowing out her birthday candles.

Other photos featured in the multi-upload featured the group looking up at the moon and pulling the arms of Kendall’s seriously oversized sweater. Another was as a close-up look at her custom birthday cake that was decorated with a photo of herself as a baby.

Loading...

The upload has already received more than 2.5 million likes since Kendall posted it online just 12 hours ago, as well as thousands of comments from her followers.

In a previous social media post, the star revealed the other birthday activity she and her friends got up to. She posted photos and videos of the group as they headed to the race track together and sped around an open track in a black convertible with the top down.