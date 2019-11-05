Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Looks Smoking Hot In Plunging Leather Bodysuit And Yellow Thigh High Boots

Another day, another smoking hot new look from Abby Dowse.

On Tuesday, November 5, the blonde bombshell treated her fans to a sizzling new Instagram snap that proved hard to be ignored. In the shot, the 30-year-old posed in the middle of her chic white living room, which is accented with black and grey decor and luscious green plants.

The trendy home space is often the setting for the Australian model’s social media photos, giving her the ability to show off her interior decorating skills but ultimately, it is Abby’s daring fashion sense that truly captivates her 1.5 million followers — and today’s look certainly did not disappoint.

Abby sent pulses racing as she modeled yet another look from the popular clothing line Fashion Nova, which is a favorite among many of the ladies that have found fame through the social media platform. The babe’s ensemble for the day included a sexy black leather bodysuit that, upon zooming in, fans would also see was of a crocodile skin pattern, though that was hardly the most eye-catching element of the piece.

The number featured a deep scoop neckline that was hardly enough to contain the social media sensation’s voluptuous assets, which nearly busted out from every angle underneath its thick straps. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was left very much on display in the minuscule garment, which was given even more attention by a delicate, gold cross necklace, which fell down the babe’s bare decolletage to the middle of her bosom.

Upping the ante of Abby’s scandalous outfit was its dangerously high-cut design that alone was enough to turn heads. The wide leg opening left the social media sensation’s hips and toned thighs exposed in their entirety, while also revealing a glimpse of her flat midsection as well. Also making an appearance low on her hips was the model’s thin tan line — a result of being out in the sun in a number of skimpy bikinis, which are also shown off on her Instagram page.

Abby added a bold pop of color with a pair of yellow, thigh-high boots that certainly brought her look to the next level. The footwear reached all the way up to the middle of the babe’s thighs, and clung tight to her sculpted stems in all the right ways.

Abby’s signature platinum blonde locks were worn down in the steamy shot, falling over both shoulders and perfectly framing her face. She also sported a simple makeup look, which included a pink lipstick, light dusting of eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Aussie beauty to shower her new Instagram upload with love. As of this writing, the shot has earned more than 22,000 likes within just five hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for Abby’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Oh my, so perfect and beautiful Abby,” one person wrote, while another said that she was “ravishing.”

“You’re honestly just next level. The long legs, tanline, curves, hair, everything just incredible,” commented a third.

The combination of a bodysuit and thigh-high boots seems to be a favorite look of Abby’s as of late. Just last week, the stunner sported the same piece on Instagram again, though this time in bright shades of pink that popped against her deep tan, and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.