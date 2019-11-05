Blake Shelton Stole Singer From Kelly Clarkson’s Team And Had Her Perform Kelly’s ‘Breakaway’ In Knockouts

Blake Shelton stole a singer from Kelly Clarkson‘s team earlier in this season of The Voice, and in a twist, allowed her to sing one of Kelly’s biggest hits, “Breakaway” during the show’s Knockouts performances. Shelton clipped singer Lauren Hall from Clarkson and in a twist, Hall chose to perform Clarkson’s hit tune in the competition, with encouragement from the singer’s longtime pal, Shelton.

“Lauren is going to be singing a Kelly Clarkson song in front of Kelly Clarkson. … Kelly is going to be staring at her when she’s singing this,” joked Shelton, who was clearly enjoying the irony of the situation.

USA Today reported that The Voice‘s Mega Mentor Taylor Swift remarked, “I thought it’s funny that you stole her from Kelly and now she’s singing ‘Breakaway’ by Kelly Clarkson.”

The stripped-down version of the tune appealed to the panel of judges which included Clarkson, Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. who listened intently to Hall’s smoky version of the powerhouse song made popular by Clarkson in 2004.

The original tune, which came out in 2004, just two years after Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, was first released by Walt Disney Records as the first single from The Princess Diaries 2 soundtrack.

Ironically, the song was written by superstar singer and performer Avril Lavigne alongside Bridget Benenate and Matthew Gerrard. The tune was originally written in 2001 for inclusion on Lavigne’s first album titled Let Go but was not used on the record.

Hall’s performance can be seen and heard below.

Clarkson appeared to really enjoy Hall’s take on her tune. She remarked during the episode, “When you started, you sing that better than I do, really. Especially, when I recorded that I was very young and didn’t … grasp what I was singing.”

In the end, Hall lost the Knockouts to Kat Hammock, who sang a song originally performed by the band Sixpence None the Richer titled “Kiss Me.”

The Voice‘s Knockout rounds are another way to eliminate the weaker singers in the show’s competition and allow those who are clearly ready to move their talents to a stage in front of a live audience to have their time to shine.

There are five stages singers must hurdle over as they compete on the longrunning NBC reality competition singing series. Contestants must pass the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts, and the Playoffs, to get to the Live Performance Shows.

The coaches have a good-natured rapport with one another, and fans enjoy the quips delivered between Shelton, Clarkson, Stefani, and Legend both on-camera and on social media. Viewers particularly like to watch Shelton banter head-to-head with his fellow coaches.

The Inquisitr recently reported that in a nod to his friendship with fellow The Voice coach Legend, who has become a good foil for Shelton’s humor both on and off-camera, Shelton posted a silly photo of the twosome to Instagram.

He posted a pic of the duo depicting an infamous scene from the film Titanic when lovers Jack and Rose stand on the bow of the ill-fated cruise ship with their arms stretched open wide. The photo can be seen below.

In the photo, Shelton was Jack and Legend portrayed Rose in a nod to the iconic movie scene.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.