‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Disregards Steffy’s Advice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 6 tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will dismiss his sister’s advice. The designer is on a path of destruction and refuses to see that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is only trying to help him out.

Steffy will approach her brother about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), per Highlight Hollywood. She knows that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wants to adopt the little boy. Although Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) previously told her that he had thwarted Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) plan to force Thomas to sign away his parental rights, Thomas will tell her that Hope offered him a new deal.

Hope had attended Douglas’s Halloween party to soften Thomas toward her. She knew that he still had feelings for her and wanted to exploit them so that he would allow her to be a mother to Douglas. Hope had told Thomas that her mother had been wrong, and he did not need to give up his parental rights for her to adopt Douglas. She wanted Thomas to sign the documents that would give her co-custody of the little boy, but so far, he has not given in to Hope’s demands.

However, when Steffy asks her brother about the latest developments, he will surprise her with his answer. He will let her know that he is considering letting Hope adopt Douglas. However, he may not tell her that he has also told Hope that he and Douglas are a package deal. He wants a future with Hope or else he will not sign the adoption papers, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will try to tell Thomas that it’s not a good idea to let Hope have that much say over his son’s life. Currently, he is the sole guardian and can do pretty much what he likes with Douglas, such as leave the country. If he allows Hope to have equal parental rights, he will need to negotiate everything with her. And since Brooke has a very big role in her daughter’s life, chances are that she will also have a say in Douglas’s everyday life too.

Loading...

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas will brush his sister’s well-intentioned advice aside. Instead, he will prepare a romantic setting for Hope at Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS.