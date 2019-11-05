Russian Beauty Dasha Mart Flaunts Killer Figure In Skintight Two-Piece Dress

Instagram celebrity Dasha Mart showed off her incredible figure on Tuesday when she updated her account with photos in which she wore a skintight two-piece dress.

Dasha’s taupe-colored dress featured a sleeveless crop top and a miniskirt. The top had a low-cut scoop neckline that accentuated the model’s voluptuous chest. The top cut off right below her breasts, showing off her chiseled abs. The skirt hugged her hips, calling attention to her hourglass shape.

Sasha’s makeup included dark brows, bronze eyeshadow and a matte color on her lips. Her hair was straight and over one shoulder, and she wore a pink color on her fingernails and a white color on her toenails. The stunner went light with accessories, wearing only a watch. To complete the look, she donned a pair of clear PVC sandals with ankle straps and carried a light, cream-colored clutch.

The update consisted of three photos showing Dasha in different poses in the outfit. The beauty was outside near a shopping area standing next to a bench with a decorative urn. The geotag for the post said she was in Boca Raton, Florida.

The first photo showed Dasha leaning on one hip as she sat on the bench, showcasing her long, lean legs. the camera captured her as she smiled while looking down. The second photo was a close up shot that captured her leaning against an urn with her eyes closed as she held one hand up to her face. The last snap also showed the model leaning on the urn, but her entire body was in the frame, giving her fans a nice look at her figure.

The post was written in Russian, but a Google translation revealed that Dasha asked her followers when they preferred that she post updates.

Many of the replies were also in Russian, but some of Dasha’s English-speaking fans shared how pretty they though she was in the outfit.

“What a super cute outfit, you’re beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“I hope someone tells you how beautiful you are every day,” commented on fan.

“You have a beautiful figure. Love those long legs,” said another follower.

Dasha does like to showcase her legs. She recently showed them off in a flirty pink romper. Many of the photos on her Instagram page show her flaunting not only her legs, but the rest of her body in an array of outfits and revealing bikinis. One of her more popular updates in recent days was a video in which showed off her curves in a neon green bikini.