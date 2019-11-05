‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, November 4: Hope’s Plan Backfires

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 4 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) talking to her sister about Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) risky plan. Both she and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) felt that Hope was playing with fire, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) called his wife and let her know that Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) were upstairs tucking Douglas into bed. He was concerned that Hope might try to convince Thomas to sign the adoption papers. Brooke wouldn’t allow herself to be drawn into the conversation and told Ridge that Donna was with her. After she ended the call, Brooke told Donna that she was worried about Hope and Thomas being alone together.

In the meantime, Thomas was trying to get into Hope’s pants. He taunted the blonde by saying that there was a possibility that he would take Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to Forrester International. If she gave him a reason to stay, they could raise Douglas together.

However, Hope let Thomas know that she was already with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Thomas insisted that unless Hope changed her plans to be with him, they would not be able to co-parent Douglas. Thomas then pulled Hope in for a hug before encouraging her to bring the adoption papers the next time that she came.

Liam hesitates when he discovers that Steffy has begun dating again. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/WxdACcvKxN #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/mvS7hDj0TA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 4, 2019

Ridge was disturbed by his call with Brooke. He turned to Shauna and told her that Thomas was not a psychopath. Of course, Shauna stood by Ridge and affirmed his feelings. She felt that Brooke should support her husband instead of driving him away. Shauna also took the opportunity of saying goodnight to Ridge with a tender kiss.

At the cliff house, Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) discussed the adoption issue. Steffy defended her brother and was sure that he would step up in his role as a parent. Liam also did not think that adoption was the best option for Douglas. However, Liam still did not trust the designer.

A message came through on Steffy’s phone piquing Liam’s interest. Catching a glimpse of her screen, he asked her, “Was that a dating app?” Steffy let Liam know that she needed to move on with her life, as reported by The Inquisitr. The app obviously bothered Liam, and he confirmed that it was not easy for him to think of her with another man, especially now that Kelly was in the picture.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS.