‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast ‘Unsure’ Of Lindsay Arnold Future Alongside Sean Spicer After Death In Family

Dancing With the Stars pro-Lindsay Arnold is mourning the sudden death of her beloved mother-in-law, forcing her to abruptly leave rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars and her celebrity partner Sean Spicer to be with her family. The cast has given an update that they are “unsure” as to whether or not she will be able to continue alongside Spicer in the coming weeks as they rally around their friend in her time of need.

Two cast members were quoted by Entertainment Tonight regarding their uncertainty if Arnold will be able to return to the ballroom in the near future, as that would mean endless hours of rehearsals alongside her celebrity partner, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and time away from those she loves.

The dance pro, who has been married to Sam Cusick since 2015, shared on Instagram that she was “saddened” by the death of her “beautiful, loving, selfless mother-in-law.” Arnold and Cusick were high school sweethearts who began dating when they were just 16-years-old. The couple married when they were just 21-years-old.

Fellow pros Whitney Carson, who lost her father-in-law during Season 27 and also had to leave the series for a short period of time, remarked that her longtime pal is “good as can be” to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s so devastating and I could kind of relate on a level. I was just telling her, ‘You know what, the family’s the most important. We all support that, we all support you.’ We’re just sending so much love to her and Sam and their family. It’s so sad,” Carson stated.

During Arnold’s absence, Jenna Johnson, who was paired with Queen Eye for the Straight Guy star Karamo until his elimination during Week 7, stepped in for Arnold this week to work with Spicer.

Johnson said to ET that Arnold’s return was still uncertain as of the November 10th show. “We are unsure. So, we just want to get through Monday, today, and we’ll see.”

After stepping in for her friend and attempting to guide Spicer through his Jazz routine for the final days of rehearsal and for the air show, Johnson and Spicer managed to remain one more week in the competition despite low scores and harsh judges comments.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Spicer remaining on the show has “frustrated” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who critiques and scores the celebrities alongside fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman on the dance competition series.

Inaba commented to Entertainment Tonight that she wants viewers of the show to realize that the series is a dance competition and not a popularity contest after the show was put on blast by fans after radio personality Bobby Bones won in Season 27 of the series despite low judges scores throughout the season. Her frustration stems from her observing celebrities that are working hard to master difficult ballroom techniques versus those that are not quite up to the task. She then reminded viewers, via ET, that the show is a dancing competition and nothing else.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.