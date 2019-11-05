Matthew McConaughey Joins Instagram For His 50th Birthday: ‘When People Come To My Page I Want Them To See Me’

The Oscar winner gave fans a present as he turned 50.

Matthew McConaughey gave fans a present for his 50th birthday. The Oscar-winning actor and producer finally joined Instagram, 10 years after first joining Twitter.

In a Twitter video posted on his Nov. 4 birthday, McConaughey directed fans to his new @officiallymcconaughey Instagram handle. The Magic Mike star’s bio reveals that he is a “husband,” “father,” “actor” and “pickle expert,” among other things.

McConaughey posted an introductory video which has already received nearly 1 million views. The star wore a backward baseball cap and a jean jacket as he admitted that he is a little nervous about sharing his personal life with his fans.

“When people come to my page, I want them to see me. Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I am a little bit nervous about it. Because, quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue, but I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue.”

The actor added that he’s looking forward to seeing if what he shares “translates,” adding that he hopes to make fans laugh, think, and even give them some emotional moments. But he added that he mostly wants to just “have some fun with it.”

McConaughey also jumped right into his Instagram stories with a serenade to his new followers, which currently tops 638,000 fans.

It’s no surprise that McConaughey’s Instagram debut sparked a big reaction from his fans and celebrity friends.

“Woohoo!! Instagram just got so much BETTER!” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who co-starred with the actor in the 2012 film, Mud.

“I hope you enjoy it because it’s way more fun than I ever thought,” added McConaughey’s pro golfer pal Phil Mickelsen.

McConaughey, who recently joined the staff of the University of Texas at Austin, where he teaches a filmmaking class, even got a welcome from the school.

“Happy birthday, Professor McConaughey and welcome to Instagram,” came a message from the UT Austin page.

Other friends, including talent manager Guy O’ Seary, former MLB star Roger Clemens, and the Texas Longhorns welcomed McConaughey to Instagram.

McConaughey has had a busy few days. In addition to his 50th birthday, the star recently showed his appreciation to Los Angeles firefighters by cooking at a turkey barbecue.

The actor’s Instagram debut comes on the heels of Jennifer Aniston’s surprising decision to join the social media platform. Aniston has racked up more than 18.4 million followers since joining Instagram on Oct. 15, and McConaughey is now well in his way.