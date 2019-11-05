Nicole Scherzinger Flashes Her Pearly Whites & Cleavage In Tiny Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Nicole Scherzinger attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain, over the weekend and made sure she didn’t get unnoticed.

On Instagram, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker shared three shots of herself within one post on the red carpet, showing off her beautiful look.

In the first image, Scheringer uploaded a close-up photo of herself where she flashed her pearly whites. She sported her wavy brunette locks up in a ponytail and rocked long dangling down earrings. The shot showed off her beautiful skin complexion and her cleavage in the low-cut off-the-shoulder velvet garment. She applied a glossy lip but kept her chest bare with no accessories.

For the second attached picture, Nicole owned a fierce facial expression directly to the camera. She placed her arms beside her and put on a number of silver rings that gave the look its finishing touch.

In the third and final shot, Scherzinger showed off her red carpet look from head to toe. She paired the velvet short dress with eye-catching sparkly silver thigh-high boots that made the ensemble pop.

For her caption, she referenced Nancy Sinatra’s famous song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” but changed the “walkin'” to “sparklin’.”

The “On The Rocks” songstress credited the designers and glam squad who helped put this look together by tagging them in the photos. Emma Obsorne was responsible for her makeup while Craig Marsden did her hair. She tagged the username “@shaz_loves” for the rings and Messika Paris for the earrings. Her dress was designed by Alexander Vauthier and her boots were from Steve Madden.

Nicole wore this outfit when she presented Halsey with the Best Pop award during the ceremony, which The Inquisitr reported.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 136,000 likes and over 1,100 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“So beautiful what a goddess you are definitely sent from heaven,” one user wrote.

“We have no choice but to stan,” another shared.

“Utterly stunning Nicole – those boots were certainly made to Scher-sparkle,” a third fan commented.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I’m a fan of the most beautiful and talented singer. #QUEEN,” a fourth follower remarked.

Scherzinger appeared at the award show in two different dresses and posed on the carpet in both. Her other outfit was also a sparkly number that saw her in a red sequined garment that displayed her curves. The Inquisitr reported the look as well as noting the designers she teamed up with to achieve this glamorous look.