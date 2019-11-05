Megan Fox Stuns In Black Semi-Sheer Babydoll Lingerie On Instagram

Megan Fox looked ready for romance in her early Instagram post this Tuesday morning as she rocked a gorgeous black semi-sheer babydoll lingerie piece from Frederick’s of Hollywood.

The photo featured the 33-year-old actress pressed up against an orange cream colored background with one arm resting above her head and the other draped beside her body. Her entire petite frame was positioned in a way that invited her followers in for a closer look.

Her semi-sheer babydoll lingerie dress cut off pretty high on her thigh. Her racy ensemble did feature a slit that extended to the waist line of her panties. She, however, twisted her hips so the slit was mostly hidden from view.

While the piece wasn’t completely see-through, it was translucent enough to catch a glimpse of the tiny black undergarments she sported underneath. The piece featured a deep neckline that allowed Fox to show off just a hint of cleavage. Underneath her bust, the piece featured a triangle peek-a-boo cut-out that allowed Megan to show off a teasing hint of her smooth skin.

Despite wearing lingerie, Megan also appeared to be ready for a night on the town as she had a shaggy jacket with the sleeves pulled up to her elbows that was draping off of her body.

In the accessories department, Megan sported several necklaces of varying lengths with a few different charms. One of her necklaces was long enough that rolled down her body, along her cleavage, and ended just below her bust line. She also rocked rings on both of her hands.

The sexy snap didn’t contain much in a way of a caption. In fact, the actress used just three hashtags to make it clear the post was an advertisement for the lingerie piece she was rocking.

Despite being on her profile for less than half an hour, Megan Fox has a massive Instagram following of 7.4 million. So, it wasn’t too shocking that the photo quickly accumulated a lot of attention.

In less than 30 minutes, her followers showered the post with over 120,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Many of her followers appeared at a lost of words this morning as they filled the comments with nothing more than strings of heart emojis.

“Super hot,” one follower penned.

A second added: “Beautiful girl.”

“More pictures like that and your Instagram will be legendary for many centuries,” a third chimed in.

A fourth commented: “Its gettin hot in here.”

Megan also had several followers who used flame emojis as well as many who boldly declared their love for the actress. There didn’t appear to be a negative comment in sight.

The sexy snap came as a rare treat to Megan Fox’s followers as it’s been three week’s since the actress posted a snap featuring herself on Instagram.