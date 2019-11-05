Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Derriere In Sexy ‘South Park’-Inspired Costume

Halloween may be over, but for cosplay models like Liz Katz, dressing up like popular cartoon or video game characters is something that can be done at any time of the year. That was the case early on Tuesday morning, when she shared a new photo of herself rocking a sexy version of the attire worn by one of adult animation’s most recognizable characters — South Park‘s Eric Cartman.

In the recently uploaded Instagram photo, Liz was wearing Cartman’s instantly recognizable turquoise-and-yellow knit cap, teaming it with a red top and brown bottoms that also matched the South Park mainstay’s color scheme. It was through these latter two parts of the outfit, however, that the 31-year-old cosplay model turned up the heat for her 946,000-strong fanbase on the photo-sharing platform, as the brightly-colored top looked tight enough to sufficiently hug her curves.

The high-waisted, similarly skintight bottoms, meanwhile, allowed Liz to showcase her shapely rear-end as she posed with her back to the camera, giving a serious, yet somewhat flirtatious look over her shoulder. She also wore a matching pair of thigh-high brown boots, which still allowed her to show enough skin, as well as a glimpse of one of her many tattoos.

In the caption, Liz kept things simple by quoting the first two lines of the South Park theme song, leaving no doubt regarding the costume she rocked for her latest update.

As of this writing, the new post has proven to be quite a hit, earning over 10,000 likes and close to 150 comments from Liz’s followers in about an hour’s time. These fans didn’t hold back when showing their love for the professional cosplayer, as evidenced in part by one especially lengthy comment from an admirer who started by calling her an “angel.”

“I know this is going to sound super cheesy but I have to say it anyways. Did it hurt when you from heaven?”

“There’d be lots of friendly faces waiting to greet you:),” quipped one fan who also chose to reference the South Park theme.

“Respect her authority,” said a third Instagram user, paraphrasing Cartman’s catchphrase and trailing their comment with a sunglasses emoji.

Although Liz appeared to be having fun while rocking her Cartman costume, the new update came just one day after she got serious on Instagram while talking about the rough week she recently had. She did, however, assure her fans that she was already feeling better, thanking them for supporting her and staying positive when things got tough.