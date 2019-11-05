Some ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Think Jenelle Evans & David Eason Divorce Is A Publicity Stunt

Teen Mom 2 fans have been busy sharing their thoughts on the Jenelle Evans and David Eason split since it was officially announced on Jenelle’s Instagram account four days ago. And in the midst of the people who are expressing their support for Jenelle, there are also fans of the reality TV show that seem to be taking the divorce news with a grain of salt. In fact, there are some fans that believe that the whole thing is just a publicity stunt.

Some of the lively discussions surrounding this possibility are taking place on David’s Instagram page. Although he disabled the comments section in his newest update, his second most recent post hosted a couple of long threads about the split.

“I don’t buy it. Probably some publicity stunt. They will never change and are always scheming,” claimed a follower, whose comment was liked over 120 times.

“Anyone that believes the split is true isn’t smart,” declared a fan.

Plus, others took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the possibility of the debacle being a publicity stunt.

“Totally sucks because this family has cried wolf so many times they can’t be believed,” noted a social media user, who also suggested that all the animals should be rescued from David’s house before he kills them.

“Is Jenelle Evans really leaving David Eason or is it a publicity stunt? Maybe a desperate attempt at getting back on the show?” wondered a follower.

Jenelle has never been the one to leave a relationship, she always got dumped. In true Jenelle fashion that always involved a lot of drama and dirty laundry. And now… we are supposed to believe SHE left her worst relationship with none of that? #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/SYXcludwPW — Producer Kristen (@AnnoyingKristen) November 2, 2019

The fans’ speculation is merely just that, as there’s been no concrete proof that the divorce is just for show. But the idea that Jenelle might want her old gig back at Teen Mom 2 is something that was already discussed by Radar Online. Apparently, an insider alleged that the former reality TV star is running low on cash.

Considering that relationships and marriage can be very complicated, it’s hard to separate fact from fiction. However, it’s not too far-fetched to imagine that this bold move is a step forward for Jenelle, not just for personal reasons, but as a way to potentially get back onto TV.

In addition, former Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham, has accused Jenelle of potentially leaving a marriage in order to return to TV. Farrah asked whether the move was in order to protect herself and her kids, or if there were ulterior motives.

Whatever the case, considering that Jenelle used to reportedly make around $400,000 each season, it’s not surprising that fans think she wants to get back on the show. And of course, it’s entirely possible that Jenelle chose to leave David for a multitude of reasons, with the TV show just being one of them. It’s all rumors and speculation for now, as fans will likely hear more details about the divorce in the coming weeks and months.