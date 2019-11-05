Who Was Eliminated On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ For Week 8 Of Season 28?

During Week 8 of Season 28, Dancing with the Stars continued to inspire even though Karamo Brown was eliminated last Monday. The culture expert for Queer Eye no longer possesses the chance to win this year’s coveted mirrorball trophy, but seven celebrities and their pro partners who are still part of the competition were ready to show their stuff during the ABC show on November 4.

Each contender and pro partner performed two dances. One was a style of dance each couple had not previously delivered on the DWTS floorboards. The other was a dance-off for which Van Der Beek had earned immunity during Halloween Week when he hit the top of the leaderboard.

First up for the couple’s dances was former White House Press Secretary Sean Spencer. He performed his jazz number with show regular Jenna Johnson because his regular partner, Lindsay Arnold, was absent due to a death in the family. The choreography was snappy but Sean’s interpretation was questionable, with judge Bruno Tonioli told him he doesn’t have “many jazz bones in [his] body.” He awarded Sean a 6 while his fellow arbiters, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman, each awarded him a 7 giving Sean 21 out of a possible 30 points.

The jive had been assigned to Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, who performed the fast-moving number to the classic Elvis Presley’s hit, “Hound Dog.” The country singer and former American Idol contestant garnered all 8s from the three judges, giving her a decent score of 24 out of a possible 3o points.

Then, actor and funnyman Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson danced an exceedingly energetic salsa to Montell Jordan’s familiar tune, “This Is How We Do It.” This pair pleased Bruno so much that he gave the twosome a 10 for their dance, a first for this season’s DWTS competition. The other two judges were close behind with 9s, for a total of 28 out of a possible 30 points.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber took on the tough paso doble, with the singer showing her dancing prowess after plenty of practice. Her hard work paid off because she and Sasha grabbed three tens from Bruno, Len, and Carrie Ann, earning a perfect score of 30 out of a possible 30 points — which may have been in the cards, so to speak, since the song the pair danced to was “Higher.”

Bachelorette Hannah Brown and pro partner Alan Bersten took on the quickstep with an abundance of flair, earning the couple kudos in the form of high scoring. Carrie Ann and Bruno awarded these hoofers 10s, while Len followed up with a 9 to bequest a total of 29 out of 30 points to the happy couple.

“Heatwave” by Linda Ronstadt was on the roster for Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov’s fast-moving jive as a tribute to the actress’ sister Nancy, who had recently passed away. For their efforts during this somber time, all three arbiters gave the dance 8s, for a total of 24 points out of a possible 30.

Actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater pulled off a perfect cumulative score of 30 for their contemporary performance danced to the iconic “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Carrie Ann saluted the pair, calling their effort “pure artistry in motion.”

The dance-off was next, with the performing couples dancing the jive as this part of the show took off. After that, the cha-cha was the genre of the moment, followed by the salsa. All three judges deemed Hannah Brown the winner.

At that point, the DWTS studio turned tense as the couples waited to hear if they would stay or if they would go. As it turned out, Sean Spicer, Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Kel Mitchell, and Lauren Alaina were safe from elimination. Kate Flannery and Ally Brooke were not.

At the end of this hair-raising episode of the popular reality dance show, the judges decided that it was thespian Kate’s turn to leave the DWTS competition.