‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Makes A Shocking Discovery As More Wedding Drama Goes Down In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 5, reveal that Jennifer Horton will be at the center of many of the episodes’ storylines while being thrust into the drama when she makes a shocking discovery about her best friend and cousin, Hope Brady.

According to Soap Hub, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) will be stunned after she finds out that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) has been brainwashed by Dr. Rolf (William Utay) and that she has reverted to her evil alter-ego, Princess Gina. However, Jen’s discovery won’t be the end of the line for Gina, who will stop at nothing to protect her identity, as well as Rolf’s secret. This means that Jennifer’s life will be in danger.

In this week’s promo, fans can see a woman wearing a pink dress fall from above as Jennifer’s longtime love, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), her son JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), and his girlfriend Haley Chen (Thia Megia) stand below. They look horrified when they see the woman fall, and it seems that the woman will be revealed as Jennifer and that Princess Gina will have pushed her from a window in hopes of killing her and burying her secret identity.

The tragedy will take place at what appears to be yet another wedding in Salem. On Monday, fans watched while Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) walked down the aisle together, but that wedding fell apart when Lani dumped Eli at the altar due to the blackmail scheme of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

On Tuesday, a double wedding will reportedly be in store for fans, and since Jack and Jennifer, along with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), are currently the only engaged couples in Salem, it seems safe to say that they’ll be tying the knot in a duel ceremony during the episode.

However, it won’t be an easy road to the altar. In addition to Jennifer’s shocking fall, Jack’s former wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will also look to stir up trouble for the couple as they look to finally get their happily ever after.

As many fans will remember, it was Eve who found Jack and brought him back to Salem, although he had no memory of his life or family at the time. She manipulated him into running for mayor and even marrying her, but once he regained his memories he wanted nothing to do with his old enemy.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.