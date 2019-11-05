‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 6 Preview: Carol And Daryl Go On A Mission As Negan Woos The Whisperers

Siddiq also has a mystery to solve in the upcoming episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 concluded with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Whisperers member, Beta (Ryan Hurst), meeting. Fans are eager to learn more about this meeting.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the synopsis for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 10, titled “Bonds,” is below.

“Carol and Daryl go on a mission together; Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.”

This synopsis does not reveal anything about Negan’s storyline in the next episode of The Walking Dead. However, it does raise some intriguing questions.

Already, some viewers had suspected Carol (Melissa McBride) was about to go on a journey after she was seen with a map and a compass in Episode 4. While the synopsis does not reveal where Carol is going it, at least, confirms what fans suspected.

Siddiq (Avi Nash) has suffered in Season 10 of The Walking Dead after being the sole survivor of an attack on community members by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers in Season 9. It appears he might have found something to concentrate his energies in the upcoming episode.

While the synopsis for Episode 6 may not raise more questions than answers, the trailer for the next episode of The Walking Dead is actually very revealing.

In the clip, Carol reveals to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) that she plans to find the horde and destroy it. This immediately answers the question of where Carol was headed.

In addition, more of Negan’s encounter with the Whisperers is explored. Beta does not believe that Negan can be trusted. However, Alpha suggests that he should be tested. As to how this occurs remains to be seen but the next scene shows Negan walking among the dead with the Whisperers as Daryl and Carol hide in the woods.

Finally, the clip reveals that Episode 5 will return to the mystery of who was speaking on the radio at the end of the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead.

You can view the clip for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Coming Soon also reveals a sneak peek clip for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 10.

This clip shows Negan, blindfolded, and trying to convince the Whisperers that they should take him in. However, Beta soon gets sick of Negan’s constant chatter and pulls a couple of knives on him. As to how this scene will unfold after that remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into the next episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

You can view the sneak peek clip below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on November 10 at 9 p.m.