Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Manipulates Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 5, bring a peacekeeping mission for Jack while Adam takes advantage of Chelsea’s motherly nature. Plus, Mariah and Tessa celebrate their first anniversary.

Jack (Peter Bergman) acts as a peacekeeper, according to SheKnows Soaps. Kyle (Michael Mealor) remains suspicious of Theo (Tyler Johnson), and he asks Jack to look more deeply into their new family member’s background. However, Jack isn’t willing to do anything that Kyle asks. He asks his son to be more open-minded about Theo and stop letting his past color his feelings about his cousin. Although Jack tries to keep the peace in his family, Kyle feels like his family is going against his wishes when it comes to Theo.

While Kyle struggles with accepting Theo into his family, it looks like Theo is having difficulty as well, according to a TV Line report.

“I spent a decade in New York myself, and I understand the concept of projecting wealth and success [before it’s been attained]. I believe Theo was guilty of that. He hasn’t been as successful as he’s let on. I think that’s why finding out he’s both a Brooks and a Mergeron will be so disorienting for him. I think Theo, while living in New York, developed a resentment towards the elite [which includes Kyle]. Now, Theo’s finding himself being that which he grew to detest. He’s finding all the tools in his toolbelt are no longer effective. The scrappy underdog is no more,” revealed Johnson.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) bends the truth where Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is concerned. While Connor (Judah Mackey) is living with Adam, they’ve both noticed that when Connor has an issue, Chelsea comes running no matter what is going on. On Halloween, Chelsea ditched Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Christian (Alex Wilson) to stay with Connor and Adam, and they watched a movie and made popcorn together. Both Adam and Connor realize that Chelsea will come when Connor needs her, and Adam may be guilty of using that knowledge to get his ex-wife to spend more time together as a family. Both Connor and Adam enjoy when Chelsea is there with them, and it seems like neither is above crying wolf to get her to come and calm down Connor.

Need some costume inspiration for tonight? Check out these #Halloween looks from #YR! pic.twitter.com/RVPRKf2uTR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 31, 2019

Lastly, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) romances Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). They are celebrating one year together, and while they experienced plenty of ups and downs over the past 12 months, they are healthy right now, and Mariah is ready to mark the occasion with a big surprise party. Undoubtedly, the couple will find some alone time too.