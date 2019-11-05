Paulina Gretzky Rocks Tight Bodysuit As Dustin Johnson Kisses Her Cheek In New Update

Paulina Gretzky shared a new Instagram story that’s sure to have her fans feeling the love. The short clip showed her standing outdoors alongside her fiancé and professional golfer, Dustin Johnson. Paulina rocked a strapless, black bodysuit, which hugged her every curve. She paired it with black heels and wore her hair pulled back with a middle part. She also slung a purse over her right shoulder.

The blonde stunner was spotted smiling widely, as Dustin leaned in to kiss her right cheek. The golfer opted for a pair of tan slacks, a blue long-sleeved dress shirt, and white sneakers. While Paulina placed her hand on his waist, Dustin placed his right hand in his pocket.

The model added lyrics to the video. She chose “10,000 hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber.

“I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more. Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweetheart of yours. And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try,” she wrote, while the song played in the background.

This display of love between Paulina and Dustin is likely going to be well-received by fans, who often mention DJ in the comments of her posts. It certainly looked like the model was enjoying her time with her fiancé, as she looped the sweet kiss multiple times to make the video.

Plus, the geotag revealed that they were at 1000 North, which is a high-end restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. It’s also located right on the water, with views of the Jupiter Lighthouse. So although the backdrop of the video didn’t reveal much since it was taken at night, it’s likely that the couple enjoyed beautiful ocean views.

The song that Paulina chose is also interesting, considering that it’s about getting to know someone completely. The pair kicked things off with their first official date in 2012 and became engaged in 2013. However, the couple has yet to tie the knot. So even though Paulina has gotten to know her fiancé for years, the lyrics suggest that she still feels that there’s more to know about her partner.

Loading...

Prior to this update, the model shared a photo of her Halloween costume on Instagram. She rocked a green cheerleading outfit, as she went as Gabrielle Union’s character in Bring It On. She struck a flirty pose close to the ground in one photo, and stuck her tongue out. She completed her look with pom-poms in her hand and pulled her hair up in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. This update has been liked over 49,000 times.