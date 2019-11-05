Jessa Duggar’s Anniversary Video Made Some Fans Feel Sorry For Her Daughter Ivy Jane

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald took their daughter with them for their fifth anniversary date.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald celebrated five years of marriage on Friday, and they brought their baby girl, 5-month-old Ivy Jane, with them on a special anniversary outing. Unfortunately for their daughter, the amount of eating involved meant that she missed out on some of the fun, and some fans felt sorry for the little one when she couldn’t have a bite of her dad’s frozen dessert.

On Monday, Jessa Duggar, 27, shared an Instagram post about her fifth-anniversary celebration. The Counting On star revealed that she and her husband of half a decade, Ben Seewald, 24, enjoyed a night out with Ivy Jane. Jessa’s mother, Michelle Duggar, babysat the couple’s two older children, 2-year-old Henry and 4-year-old Spurgeon.

According to Jessa, she and her two-anniversary dates kicked off the night by stopping at a chocolate shop to pick up some bonbons. After that, they had dinner at an Italian restaurant. For dessert, they picked up some gelato and ate it in the car. They ended their night by watching a movie.

Jessa’s Instagram post includes a video of Ben eating his gelato. He has Ivy perched on his lap with one of her feet resting on the steering wheel. He slowly savors his frozen treat, and the little girl’s wide eyes are fixated on her father’s spoon as he scoops up spoonfuls of the gelato and eats them. Ivy also moves her mouth up and down as if she is chewing.

“Does that look good, Ivy?” Jessa says from behind the camera. “Her foot on the steering wheel is cracking me up. Her eyes are following you.”

At the end of the video, Jessa Duggar makes it clear that she thinks Ivy is too young to have a taste of gelato when she tells her daughter that she can have some when she gets “a little bigger.”

Ivy never gets upset about not being given any of her daddy’s dessert, but some of Jessa’s followers still felt sorry for the little girl.

“Aww she wants some poor thing,” wrote one of Jessa’s followers.

“He is deliberately eating it in front of her and watching her watch him eat it, that’s not good,” another commented.

“Omg that was not nice. You can see her mouth moving wanting some,” a third remarked.

Loading...

However, others were quick to jump to Ben’s defense.

“So, seems like a perfect preparation for life. We don’t always get what we want! He’s not doing anything wrong,” wrote one fan.

While Jessa Duggar’s latest Instagram post received a few negative reviews from her followers, many of her other recent posts have been flooded with positive comments. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans fell in love with her adorable photo of Henry and Spurgeon kissing Ivy on the head.