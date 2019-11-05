‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Negan And Beta Finally Meet In Episode 5

For fans of the 'Walking Dead' comics, this is a momentous occasion and could portend a big death soon.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based have been waiting to see if the TV series will place Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Whisperers together. This should result in a storyline from the comic books that many fans are eagerly anticipating.

In Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10, Negan’s story since his escape from Alexandria was documented. He spent most of the episode dealing with Brandon (Blaine Kern III), who was the son of one of Negan’s followers when he headed the Saviors. However, by the end of the episode, Negan had branched out on his own once more and had finally made contact with Beta (Ryan Hurst), one of the leaders of the Whisperers.

Dressed in his iconic leather jacket and reunited with Lucille, thanks to Brandon, Negan crossed the border and ventured into the territory of the Whisperers, according to Entertainment Weekly. While many fans felt that Negan was approaching in order to entice the Whisperers out of hiding, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, believes that that wasn’t the case.

Jace Downs / AMC

“He crosses that little, weird barbed-wire border, so he knows he’s going into that territory, and he knows that, at some point, he’s going to run into these Whisperers,” Kang explains.

“The intention is that he’s probably trying to get found, but having a little zombie-bashing fun along the way, and what that means, we’ll find out.”

As Bustle points out, if AMC follows the comic book series, it likely means that a big death is coming. Namely, by way of Alpha, who heads the Whisperers. In the comic book series, Negan befriends the Whisperers after escaping Alexandria with the help of Brandon. Initially, it seems like Negan wants to join their group but, after spending some time with them, realizes that his morals do not align with theirs. As a result of this, Negan kills Alpha and returns to Alexandria with her head in order to prove to the community that he has changed. As to whether or not Negan’s story will turn out the same as in the comics remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”