‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Daryl Dixon Released Negan

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since it was discovered by Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) had escaped, fans have been developing theories about how he escaped. The latest one, after Episode 5 aired, is that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) released Negan, according to Heavy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Negan accidentally killed a member of Alexandria after protecting Lydia (Cassady McClincy). As a result of this, many people were calling to have Negan executed. When the council couldn’t decide on what to do, Gabriel suggested they all get a good night’s sleep and vote again in the morning. However, by then, Negan was gone.

Already, some fans suspect Father Gabriel was the one who released Negan and set him free. Gabriel was unsure of how to vote during the council meeting and was the one to suggest they adjourn for the night. However, after the latest episode of The Walking Dead aired, some fans now suspect Daryl was the one to free Negan after Brandon (Blaine Kern III) managed to track down Negan but Daryl couldn’t.

Jace Downs / AMC

Daryl is usually an excellent tracker and has been used multiple times in The Walking Dead in order to locate people or animals. However, in Episode 5, Daryl returned empty-handed and admitted that he hadn’t located the escapee. Instead, Brandon managed to locate Negan, and fans are either calling this a continuity mistake in The Walking Dead or that Daryl just wasn’t looking properly on account of the fact that he didn’t want to find Negan.

As to why Daryl might have let Negan go likely comes down to the fact that he believes Lydia implicitly about what happened on the night that Negan killed Margo (Jerri Tubbs) and does not want to see Negan die as a result of this. However, some fans also suspect that Daryl may have sent Negan on a secret mission to do away with the Whisperers.

The Whisperers have been antagonizing the communities of late and using Negan in order to fix that problem would seem like a good plan. After all, it would free Negan and get him away from the community that wants him dead as well as covertly fix the problem that sees everyone fearful of the Whisperers. However, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out if this theory is true or not.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”