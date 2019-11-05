‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Alpha Asks Gamma To Wear A Different Mask And Become A Double-Agent

After receiving help from Aaron, Gamma reports back to Alpha in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

Playing the long game regarding their opposition, Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), is planning to slowly cause trouble for the communities. In the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Gamma (Thora Birch) is seen building dams under the instruction of Alpha in order to restrict water supplies.

However, Gamma accidentally cuts her hand while doing this and is bleeding rather heavily. Luckily for her, Aaron (Ross Marquand) is close by and offers some first aid by way of bandages and soap, according to TV Line. During the scene, it appears that Aaron is trying to bond with Gamma and to show her how helpful and caring the communities are.

While Gamma takes the first aid supplies, she then later returns to the Whisperers camp and reveals to Alpha what has happened. Alpha then appears to see this as a further opportunity to wreak havoc on the communities.

“You might just have to wear a new mask,” Alpha tells Gamma, implying that Gamma might be interacting more with Aaron in future episodes of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, also confirmed this via a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s certainly what Alpha is strongly implying in that moment to her,” Kang replied when asked if Gamma was to become a double-agent for Alpha.

“I talked to you at the beginning of the season about how we felt that the Whisperer war was really more of a Cold War, and the idea that there’s a story at the border and the relationships that form between people who are on opposite sides of a border, which has happened throughout history in different war situations.”

As to why Alpha is causing all of this devastation, Kang reveals that it’s part of Alpha’s theory that all communities eventually fall and she wants to prove this to her followers. However, Kang also points out that by causing the fall of the communities, Alpha is not really demonstrating her beliefs as the communities are falling as a result of Alpha’s actions and not from their own doings.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will follow the conflict between the Whisperers and the communities closely and viewers can likely expect war as a result. However, as yet, the conflict is still developing and the communities are still not entirely certain that some of their woes have been caused by the Whisperers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a tree fell on one of Hilltop’s walls in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Members of this community are assuming this was a result of the Whisperers but this was only just confirmed in Episode 5 when Alpha discussed the conflict she is creating. As for when all of this will come to a head between the groups remain to be seen and viewers will have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”