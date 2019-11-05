UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Bares Cleavage In Unique Black Swimsuit

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million followers on Instagram for a second time today. In her latest post on the popular social media network, the model showed off a unique black swimsuit by Balmain.

In the video post, Celeste held her phone old-school selfie-style while she showed off the unusual black one-shoulder swimsuit in the mirror. The swimwear featured a large cutout in the chest, which revealed an eye-popping glimpse of the model’s ample cleavage. A branded black belt accentuated Celeste’s slender waist and showed off her curves.

The brunette beauty’s long hair hung in curls over both shoulders and down her back. A wide-brimmed black hat sat atop the model’s head as she posed with one arm resting on top of the accessory. Celeste’s black over-the-knee boots were showing as she moved around. On her face, the octagon girl wore neutral-colored makeup on her eyes and lips.

In the clip, a bit of the outside scenery was visible through the window. The Big Sean song “Bezerk” played in the background, and in the caption, Celeste hashtagged that it is her favorite song, which several of her followers replied to express how much they also love the tune right now.

“Stunna. This song goes so hard in class,” replied one follower.

Overall, more than 41,000 Instagram users expressed their appreciation of Celeste’s unusual look, which she revealed is for a photo shoot for Underground NYC. Aside from the photographer, who wrote how much fun their quick shoot was, almost 240 fans took the time to drop a reply in the comments section, where they offered support for the model.

“Love this so much! So gorg, in love! Unique and hot,” a fan complimented, adding several fire emoji along with cat heart-eye emoji.

“Brains, beauty, and booty! You’re perfect,” gushed another happy follower.

“You’re on with your last few posts!!! As soon as they pop on my feed… the first word out of my mouth is ‘D*MN’!!!” said a third admirer.

In her Instagram story, Celeste shared several more stills and videos of herself posing in the black swimsuit while standing on a balcony. She also gave her followers a sneak peek of a few other outfits she modeled during the shoot.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Celeste also caused a stir on Instagram with a photo of herself posing atop a blue velvet couch wearing sheer purple lingerie. In that post, the model revealed she was in the Big Apple, though at the end of a separate Instagram story, the UFC octagon girl was bidding New York goodbye.