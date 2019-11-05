Kailyn Lowry Posts ‘Welcome Back’ Message To Jenelle Evans On Instagram And Fans Are Very Confused

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to share a “welcome back” message to former Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans, and the post has some of her fans very confused.

Lowry posted an old picture of the two together on Instagram on Monday evening, with the short message welcoming Evans back. Lowry didn’t say exactly what Evans was returning to, but Lowry teased fans with more information if they clicked a link in her bio.

The link directed to a story published Monday morning by OK! Magazine noting that Lowry made something of a peace offering to Jenelle, saying she would welcome Jenelle as a guest on her podcast to explain her side of the recent split. Kailyn said she didn’t have any way to get into contact with Jenelle, but would still like to have her appear on the fan-favorite Coffee Convos podcast.

Jenelle had announced to fans last week that she was filing for divorce from her husband, David Eason, a few months after he was accused of killing the family dog, claiming it had bit his daughter. In the wake of the incident, Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of their kids and MTV decided to fire Jenelle from the Teen Mom series. David had already been fired after posting messages on Twitter alleged to be homophobic.

There had been some reports that Jenelle divorced David in the hopes that MTV might be willing to take her back. Kailyn’s “welcome back” post appeared confusing to some of her fans, who may have thought that Kailyn was welcoming Jenelle back to the reality television series.

It seemed especially confusing given that Kailyn and Jenelle have not always been on the best of terms, feuding at times as they’ve been in the spotlight.

“Huuuuhhhh,” one person wrote, adding a disgusted-face emoji.

Another questioned whether the post was “fake news.” It seemed misleading at the least, as Jenelle is not actually returning to anything, but appears overall in line with some of the other posts shared by Kailyn. The Teen Mom 2 star frequently posts sensationalized headlines on Instagram — most frequently in her Instagram Stories — and Jenelle is a popular target.

As The Inquisitr noted last week, Kailyn appeared to be using Jenelle’s divorce drama as a way to generate clicks for celebrity news websites, sharing links to forward fans to stories about the drama that was brewing between Jenelle and her estranged husband.