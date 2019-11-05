‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Signs Major Promotional Deal After Surprising Move To Adult Film Industry

Maitland Ward is hitting the ground running in her new industry after a surprising career change.

The 42-year-old actress, who previously was best known for her work on the family-friendly sitcom Boy Meets World, has since made the jump to adult movies and this week signed a deal with the industry giant Vixen Media Group. As InTouch Weekly reported, the deal means that Maitland will be the face of the adult film website Deeper in all of its different platforms.

Ward said in an announcement this week that the deal will give her plenty of exposure in her new industry.

“I will be the star of their features for Deeper, and they also do featurettes, like series — they will have different shorter kind of series things,” the actress said in an interview with InTouch Weekly.

“First of all, the scripts are going to be very detailed. We are working on producing high quality material, but if you do it mainstream, like taking out the sex acts by having just the story and the plot, you can release it to things like festivals and any mainstream kind of stuff.”

Ward added that it was a “big contract” and said that it was unprecedented for the company to offer such a complete sponsorship deal. The actress added that her contract is “heavy on the acting side” as well as other, more racy aspects of the work. The big deal could be a reflection of the unusual nature of her transition into the adult film industry. While many young stars in the adult industry try to cross over into more mainstream acting, it is rare that an established actor or actress moves into that industry. Maitland’s first movie earned the company plenty of attention, with many mainstream celebrity news outlets covering it.

It shows a very fast rise for Maitland, who only entered the adult film industry in September after working in more mainstream acting. But Ward said the transition has been a long time coming, noting that she has been consciously building a brand for the last five years, gradually moving into racier and more adult work.

Those who have been following Maitland’s Instagram page have been able to see this transition. She frequently shares revealing shots on the social media site, often posing in lingerie or skimpy bikinis, and sometimes even appearing topless (though always strategically covered so she didn’t run up against the site’s strict rules against overt nudity).