‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: More Of Magna And Yumiko’s Backstory Is Revealed In Episode 5

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 revealed some of Magna’s (Nadia Hilker) backstory during a conversation with her girlfriend, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). At the time, the series showrunner, Angela Kang, suggested that more of their backstory would be revealed at some point in the future.

“We will dole out a little more back story with Magna and Yumiko,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“We wanted to deal with it as sort of like an organic fashion as possible, since they’ve been together so long that they wouldn’t just kind of come out and say, ‘Here’s the back story of how we know each other.'”

As a result of this, fans were not expecting more details so quickly.

Episode 4 revealed that Yumiko was Magna’s attorney before the zombie apocalypse but gave nothing else regarding what Magna had done in order to warrant hiring attorney. However, it did give the audience a better understanding of their relationship and how long they have been together.

In Episode 5, further details of Magna’s crime was revealed. While not implicitly stated, as Bustle points out, it seems highly likely that Magna murdered a man who sexually assaulted her young cousin.

“My cousin, she was a little girl,” Magna tells Yumiko in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10.

“And he gets to go on living his life? No way. But nobody came for him. So I came for him.”

With this revelation, Yumiko appears horrified, obviously assuming she had been defending an innocent woman. The look on her face reveals much to Magna and their relationship becomes further strained as a result of this.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kang reveals that it is the fact that Magna has, essentially, been lying to her the entire time during their relationship regarding her guilt that hurts Yumiko the most. As for how this will affect their relationship in the long run, this remains to be seen and Kang is not prepared to reveal any upcoming details regarding Magna and Yumiko’s relationship. This means that viewers will have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”