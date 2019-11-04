‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Ezekiel’s Heartbreaking Secret Is Revealed In Episode 5

As soon as a clip for Episode 5 of 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 showed Ezekiel coughing, fans were immediately concerned.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “What It Always Is”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there was the worrying suggestion in the synopsis for Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 that something was up regarding Ezekiel (Khary Payton). The synopsis read that Ezekiel “holds a secret” and fans automatically assumed the worst.

Now, it seems that those fears have been confirmed in the latest episode of The Walking Dead.

As TV Line points out, Ezekiel suspects he has thyroid cancer. Initially shown coughing, Ezekiel later visits with the resident doctor, Siddiq (Avi Nash). It is at this point that Ezekiel unwraps his scarf and reveals a large tumor growing on his neck.

While Siddiq wants to run tests as soon as Ezekiel shows him the large lump on his neck, the previous ruler of the Kingdom insisted that he knew what it was. After all, he had seen family members struggle with thyroid cancer in the past, so he knew the symptoms very well.

What is most heartbreaking is, as Ezekiel points out, in the time before the zombie apocalypse, thyroid cancer had a 98 percent success rate when it came to beating this kind of cancer. However, without chemotherapy and radiation, it seems most likely that Ezekiel will die at some point in The Walking Dead because of his condition.

Eliza Morse / AMC

Loading...

As a result of his impending death, Siddiq encourages Ezekiel to make contact with Carol (Melissa McBride) once more. The pair were married but Carol recently ended the relationship after the death of their adopted son, Henry (Matt Lintz). As yet, it is unclear how Carol will respond to Ezekiel’s illness.

Some fans insist that this might be a lead up to something else in The Walking Dead. Since Ezekiel has self-diagnosed himself and it has not been officially confirmed by Siddiq, fans are hoping that Ezekiel might be mistaken about the condition. Siddiq did initially say that there were other conditions that were non-life-threatening and presented in such a manner as what was shown occurring with Ezekiel in Episode 5. As a result of this, many fans are hopeful that Ezekiel has some other treatable illness. However, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more about Ezekiel’s illness.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”