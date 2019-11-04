Britney Spears’ Hairdresser Reveals What Happened BTS During The Head Shaving Incident In 2007

Britney Spears shaving her head in 2007 is something that most fans know about, or remember taking place. The singer had headed to a hair salon in Tarzana, California, but instead of walking out with a new, trendy cut, she walked out with no hair. The pop singer previously opened up about what happened, according to the Huffington Post. She contextualized her decision with the personal struggles she had been dealing with at the time.

“A little bit of rebellion, or feeling free, or shedding stuff that had happened, you know?” explained Britney, describing some of the reasons behind the act.

And now, a new documentary called Britney Spears: Breaking Point by Channel 5 in the U.K. are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what really transpired that night.

The pop singer is believed to have driven to the salon after heading to ex-husband, Kevin Federline’s, house to see her two kids. However, Kevin declined to allow the singer to see her children.

Unfortunately for Britney, she had no room to deal with her personal drama in privacy. So as she headed to the salon from the house, she was trailed by paparazzi.

Around 70 paparazzi eventually snagged a shot of the pop star with no hair, according to Cosmopolitan. This means that there were already that many people at the salon before anything unusual had taken place.

One eyewitness, hairdresser Esther Tognozzi, revealed the following, as reported by ET.

“I thought [the paparazzi] were going to kill each other. They were trying to pile up on top of each other to get a picture,” she noted, as she described the chaotic scene at her salon after Britney arrived.

And while the star was there, presumably to get a hair cut, the hairdresser noticed that she was holding a buzzer in her hand. Apparently, she wanted to see what it would feel like to buzz her hair off.

“So, I tried to talk her out of it and I said: ‘You don’t want to do that, tomorrow is a different day, you’ll feel differently tomorrow, let’s talk about it,'” explained Esther.

“My phone rang again so, as I’m answering my phone, I realize she went into that other room, sat in that chair and buzzed half her hair off,” concluded the hairdresser.

Considering that the incident took place so long ago, it’s no surprise that Britney is in a completely different place in her life right now. However, it’s not unusual for her dedicated fans to express concern whenever the pop star posts anything cryptic or bizarre, like was the case three days ago when Britney quoted a 13th-century Persian poet.