Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sizzles In Manga-Inspired Mini Dress, Cat Ears, & Kitten Collar

The cosplay model looked incredible in her adorable outfit.

On Monday, cosplay model Erica Fett showed her love for manga by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The pictures were taken by professional cosplay photographer Wes Smith, known as The Portrait Dude on social media, at a studio in Columbus, Ohio. For the photos, Erica wore a satin dress with an overall graphic of manga strips from the online retailer Dolls Kill. The brunette bombshell flaunted her incredible curves in the figure-hugging mini dress.

As for accessories, Erica seemed to be inspired by the kemonomimi characters — catgirls, in specific — that are popular in anime and manga. The 32-year-old sported a pastel pink kitten collar and a pair of fuzzy pink-and-white cat ears.

Erica styled her long hair in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

Throughout the photo shoot, Erica changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, the stunner smiled sweetly and flashed a peace sign. For the following photo, she tilted her head slightly and posed with one of her hands on her shoulder. The final picture shows Erica playing with a strand of her hair while standing in front of a different background and wearing a pair of stylish sunglasses.

In the caption, Erica acknowledged that the dress flattered her curvaceous figure. She also asked her followers to let her know which of the three pictures they preferred.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of Erica’s admirers were quick to share their opinions on the photos in the comments section.

“They’re all amazing but if I truly have to pick I’m going to say number three,” wrote one follower.

“I think 1 is my favorite. You have that beautiful smile on full display. Love it,” said another Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and heart emoji to the comment.

Some fans also stated they agreed with Erica’s assessment that the ensemble highlighted her amazing assets.

“Super cute fits you perfect love,” gushed an admirer.

“Everything about the outfit is perfect for you!! Stunningly beautiful,” chimed in a different commenter.

Erica graciously responded to a couple of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are well aware, the model isn’t exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, just last week Erica uploaded a racy picture of herself wearing revealing green lingerie. The tantalizing photo has been liked more than 42,000 times since its upload.