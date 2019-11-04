Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah Cyrus, Puts On Leggy Display In Knee-High Socks And Gold Pumps

Noah Cyrus is taking a page out of her big sister’s fashion book with her most recent social media update.

Over the past few weeks, the 19-year-old has been spending a lot of time with family and she’s been sharing countless photos with her 5.4 million-plus Instagram followers. Earlier today, the singer took a little bit of a break from her famous family as she posted a solo shot of herself from a magazine spread. In the stunning new image, Miley’s younger sister can be seen striking a sexy pose for Paper Magazine.

The sizzling new shot was taken from at an angle just above Noah while she can be seen lying on the grey-colored pavement and striking a sexy pose. For the photo op, Cyrus leans back on both of her hands while looking off into the distance. The black-haired beauty wore her long, dark locks down and straight and also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup which included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and vibrant red lipstick.

On top, Noah sported a purple, pink, and turquoise long-sleeved sweatshirt and on the bottom, she appeared to be wearing a pair of tiny purple spandex. The social media star put on a leggy display for the camera while wearing a pair of matching purple knee-high socks and gold pumps. Noah did not have a ton to say about the new photo that was shared on her page, simply using a spider web and spider emoji while tagging Paper Magazine in the post.

The image has not been live on Cyrus’ account for very long but it’s already garnering plenty of attention for the young pop star with over 51,000 likes and over 200 comments within just one hour of going live. Many of the singer’s fans commented on the post to let Noah know how grown up she looks while countless others raved over her NSFW outfit. A few others chimed in on the photo to point out the uncanny resemblance between Noah and her big sister, Miley.

“You are beautiful,” one Instagram user commented, adding two heart-eye emoji at the end of their post.

“I love you so much, you are a literal queen in my book,” a second Instagram user pointed out.

Loading...

“Noah quit being so perfect or be my friend or everyone ignore this comment. One of my opinions is right,” another one of Cyrus’ fans joked.

“You and Miley could be twins,” one more pointed out.

So far, Paper Magazine has not yet shared the stunning shot on their own Instagram page.