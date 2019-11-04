Pregnant ‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is currently filming 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Teddi Mellencamp is looking great as she prepares to welcome her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave.

On November 3, amid production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp posted an image of herself posing alongside a female friend and showing off her growing baby bump. In the photo, Mellencamp’s friend was seen with her hand on Mellencamp’s bump as Mellencamp posed with her hand on her hip.

In the caption, Mellencamp joked about her bun being out in the sun.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Mellencamp revealed her pregnancy in September around the time that she was seen strutting her stuff on the runway during her co-star Kyle Richards’ New York Fashion Week presentation of her new clothing line. At the time, Mellencamp revealed she was completely shocked by the news, mainly due to the fact that she was forced to undergo in-vitro fertilization in order to conceive her first two children.

Mellencamp shares 7-year-old daughter Slate and 5-year-old son Cruz with Arroyave, who is also dad to an older daughter, 10-year-old Isabella, who he shares with an ex.

Mellencamp and Arroyave have been married since July 2011.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp opened up about the conception of her third child during an episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast in October, revealing that despite struggling with fertility issues in the past, she conceived her third child naturally.

Also during the episode, Mellencamp explained that while she was initially hesitant to share her story of conception publicly, she knew she had made the right decision in having done so when she began to hear feedback from her fans and followers on social media.

“Once I started opening up and telling people I [struggled], [I heard], ‘Me too, me too,'” Mellencamp revealed, according to a transcript provided by People magazine. “We don’t talk about things until somebody else is going through them.”

Loading...

“And I think it’s so important to know you’re not alone,” she added.

Mellencamp revealed during a gender reveal party last month that her third child is a girl.

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may know, Mellencamp’s third child will be the first baby born to a full-time cast member of the show when she arrives next year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.