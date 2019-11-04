Stylish ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals How She Loses Weight

Chelsea Houska often shows off her awesome style on Instagram and now, the mom-of-three is opening up about how she stays happy and healthy. According to a report from OK! Magazine, Chelsea took to Twitter to reveal the plan she uses to keep fit.

“I’m happiest when I’m healthiest, that’s why I’m SO excited to continue my Profile journey,” she wrote. “There have been so many new products at @Profile_Sanford it’s hard to keep up! Umm Profile Ice Cream? Where have you been all my life?! Let’s do this together!! Use the link in my bio to sign up and receive $150 off your membership using promo code CHELSEA! #ProfileProud.”

She shared a photo with the same caption on Instagram. In the photo, Chelsea is wearing a black jacket over a pink hoodie and jeans. Her red hair is worn down, appearing slightly curled as she was photographed standing in front of Profile products and taking a bite of the company’s ice cream. The Teen Mom 2 star completed the look with a black hat.

Of course, some fans may think that Chelsea is simply promoting the site, but it appears to be a plan she has been using for years. On the site page, she revealed that she wanted to lose weight for her wedding to now-husband Cole DeBoer. This was back in 2017 when the couple decided to have a second wedding after first marrying in 2016 when Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

Chelsea has also opened up about her diet in the past, most recently doing so on Twitter. After she shared photos of herself wearing two different stylish jumpsuits, fans were quick to point out how fabulous the Teen Mom 2 star looked. After a follower suggested that Chelsea was taking ADD medication, hence allowing her to stay thin, the mom-of-three chimed in and stated that wasn’t the case.

“I actually do NOT take that lol and I am very dedicated to eating right on my diet,” Chelsea tweeted.

Another fan asked her if Chelsea was still doing the Profile program. This prompted her to reply, “YES. 100% that’s what I follow and I swear by it.”

In the same jumpsuit photos, some even accused the mom-of-three of having plastic surgery. That was a claim that Chelsea vehemently denied, though. She explained that she wore a push-up bra with the plunging jumpsuits, adding that she had not had enhancement surgery.