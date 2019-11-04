‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Negan Gets An Annoying Fan In Episode 5

After Negan escapes Alexandria in 'The Walking Dead,' he is tracked by the son of a previous member of the Saviors.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw someone release Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from his prison cell at Alexandria. This was likely in response to an incident that saw him accidentally kill a person after protecting Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

While fans were hoping it would be revealed who helped Negan to escape in last week’s episode, this was not clear in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead. However, fans still have their theories on who released him.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw Negan traveling away from Alexandria. During this time, it becomes apparent that someone is tracking him from Alexandria. As Entertainment Weekly points out, this person turns out to be Brandon (Blaine Kern III), a son of a previous member of Negan’s group, the Saviors.

Brandon is a fan of Negan’s previous reign and is eager to join with him and start up a new group just like the Saviors. Negan, however, doesn’t seem that keen on Brandon, even after he presents Negan with his old leather jacket and baseball bat, Lucille.

Then, when the pair meet up with a woman and her son, things get decidedly worse. Negan immediately bonds with the young boy and tells Brandon that it is time for him to leave and return to Alexandria after he suggests they kill the mother and child and take their supplies.

Brandon initially does as he is told but then decides that Negan is setting out a test for him and returns to kill the woman and her son. As soon as Negan finds out, he kills Brandon rather than have him be a threat to anyone else. Negan then takes his jacket and bat and heads off from that location.

While it seems that Negan has turned a corner from his previous ways as the leader of the Saviors, by the end of Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10, he has managed to track down the Whisperers and it seems like he is intent on joining their group now. However, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead to find out more about Negan’s true intent.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”