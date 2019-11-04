Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Beautiful Hourglass Figure In Skintight Black Dress

Ashley Alexiss is showing off the gorgeous and curvy figure that helped her gain widespread fame in her most recent Instagram post.

Over the past few weeks, the curvy model has been spicing things up on social media, sharing a number of sexy and NSFW shots for her loyal Instagram fans. In the most recent image that was shared for her nearly 2 million Instagram followers, the blond bombshell snaps a selfie in the mirror during what appears to be a photoshoot.

Alexiss is all smiles for the image, holding up her purple cell phone case in one hand near the side of her face while twirling her long, blond locks on the other hand. The model wore all of her hair swept off to the right-hand side for the snapshot. Ashley looked nothing short of picture-perfect in the image with a beautiful application of makeup that included highlighter, blush, fierce eyebrows, and lipgloss.

The social media star wore minimal jewelry for her chic look with just a single ring on her left and right ring fingers. Ashley’s hourglass figure was on full display in the image in a curve-hugging black dress that accentuated her tiny waist while also showing off her toned and tanned stems. The bombshell completed the all-black look with a pair of sexy black booties and in the caption of the photo, she gave credit to retailer Fashion Nova, where she serves as an ambassador.

The stunning selfie has only been live on Ashley’s account for less than a day but it’s already earning her a lot of attention from her legion of Instagram fans, racking up over 17,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Some of Alexiss’ fans commented on the post to let her know that they love the witty caption while countless others raved over her stunning outfit and figure. A few more simply weighed in by using their favorite emoji.

“You R such a Total Hottie,” one of Ashley’s fans commented with a series of red heart emoji.

“Favorite Joey Tribiani quote ever!! I say it all the time!! You gotta credit him tho @mleblanc,” another Friends fan commented on the quote.

“So perfect everyday,” a third social media user chimed in.

In addition to making a living out of modeling clothing, Ashley has also launched her own swimwear line. Fittingly, the line’s motto is “beauty is not a size” and it features a wide range of bikini tops and bottoms for curvier girls. Right now, it seems like Ashley’s career is booming and her fans are loving every minute of it.