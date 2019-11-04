Sierra Skye Teases Fans In Sexy Red Dress In Sultry Bedroom Snap: ‘Bite Me’

Sierra Skye took to Instagram Monday to tease her fans with a sultry bedroom snap in which she wore a sexy red dress that showed off her fabulous figure.

In the photo, the Instagram sensation sat on a bed that featured a backlit headboard. Her dress had a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her waist, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest. Thin straps that wrapped around Sierra’s abdomen accentuated her slender waist. The strapless number was made of red glitter fabric, which gave the look a glamorous vibe as the ensemble hugged every inch of her body.

Sierra leaned on one arm — a pose that highlighted her curvy derrière. She held one finger up to her mouth in a seductive fashion as she gave the camera an enticing look.

Sierra wore a full face of heavy makeup that included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes and eyeliner. Her cheeks, nose and forehead had a contoured appearance, and she wore a glossy nude color on her lips and a pink color on her nails. The beauty also wore her hair in a high ponytail and added a glam look to the outfit with a large pair of gold dangle earrings.

On the bed, a red-and-black clutch was visible beside Sierra. The model looked as though she was ready to head out for a night on the town.

Sierra kept the caption simple, playfully suggesting someone should bite her with a heart emoji. The post was a hit, raking in over 45,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Some of her followers played along.

“I would love to bite you in many wonderful ways,” one follower wrote with a row of rose emoji.

“Where and when???” a second admirer joked.

Other fans couldn’t help but comment on how hot Sierra looks in the dress.

“Super sexy red dress,” commented a third fan.

“You do know that you’re the most beautiful woman on Earth?” a fourth follower wrote.

It’s not unusual for Sierra’s followers to rave over her updates. She gives them plenty to get excited about, as most of her snaps show plenty of skin. She models everything from bikinis to lingerie, and she isn’t afraid to show as much skin as Instagram will allow her to get away with. One of her most popular posts in recent weeks showed her posing nude.

However, even when she covers up a little bit, she still manages to look gorgeous.