‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Attend People’s Choice Event

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval stunned on the red carpet.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attended a People’s Choice event over the weekend, where the Vanderpump Rules couple posed together on the red carpet.

As their fans and followers await an announcement regarding the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo TV reality show, Madix and Sandoval attended the celebrity-studded event at the Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, California, where she posed in a fashionable button-down and he sported a Gucci zip-up.

In Madix’s November 1 photo, which she shared with her fans and followers on Instagram, she stood with her right hand on her hip and her left hand around Sandoval as she showed off her toned midsection in low-cut black pants, printed shirt, and large gold hoop earrings.

Sandoval also shared a photo of himself and Madix on his Instagram page and in the caption of his post, he thanked his fans and followers for voting for Vanderpump Rules and encouraged them to tune into the upcoming awards show, which is set to air on November 10 on the E! Network.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars were nominated for Best Reality TV Show in 2018 but lost the award to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently airing its 17th season on the E! Network.

Despite the loss, the Vanderpump Rules cast seemed to have a great time at the event and shared a number of photos and videos on their social media pages throughout, as they will likely do throughout the upcoming awards show for 2019.

During the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans are expected to watch as Sandoval and Madix make their new house in Los Angeles a home while also juggling their busy work schedules at SUR Restaurant and TomTom, which Sandoval co-owns with Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and Tom Schwartz.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix caused a stir at the end of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules by calling out Vanderpump for insinuating in an interview that Sandoval and Schwartz hadn’t done much when it came to the opening of TomTom.

“The interviewer says, ‘So, you guys have been stepping up and really busy?’ And as soon as Tom starts to say, ‘Yeah, we’ve been working really hard on cocktails,’ Lisa interrupts and she goes, ‘Why don’t you tell them where you just were?'” Madix revealed, via People magazine, reminding viewers that her boyfriend and Schwartz had been encouraged to visit Mexico.

Madix, Sandoval, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 sometime later this year.