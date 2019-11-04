‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Is Smoking Hot In Skimpy Bathing Suit On Instagram

Yanet Garcia is showcasing her flawless figure in a skimpy one-piece bathing suit for her latest Instagram post on Monday. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” looked smoking hot as she posed with a sultry look on her face in the snap.

In the photo, Yanet is seen wearing a black-and-white striped bathing suit with an image of Mickey Mouse on the front. The TV personality rocked the suit while flaunting her toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, lean legs, and curvy booty in the process.

The model had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. The application also featured pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink lip color.

Yanet posed up against a plain white wall with her arms up in the air for the photo. In the caption, she claimed that every strong woman has a broken girl inside them and has to learn to get back up after being knocked down by life.

The weather girl’s nearly 12 million followers appeared to like the racy post, clicking the like button over 29,000 times and leaving over 140 comments on the photo within the first 10 minutes of going live.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one of Yanet’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of her photo.

“I love Mickey Mouse and he looks so good on you,” a second social media user stated.

“Imagine being that attractive,” a third comment read.

“Feminism made women become what they are today, to toughen them up to realize they need to provide for themselves and everything,” a fourth person stated in regard to Yanet’s caption.

Meanwhile, fans know that Yanet is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on social media. Just last week, the Instagram fan favorite posted a video of herself dancing around in a short, black dress while showcasing her killer legs in some nude heels. Her long hair cascaded over her shoulders, and she also sported a pair of large, gold earrings.

The video was taken on the set of Yanet Garcia’s television series in Mexico and was a hit among the model’s admirers. To date, it has raked in over 1.4 million views and more than 1,400 comments from those looking to gush over the brunette beauty.