Jared Padalecki Thanks Fans For Their Support Following His Recent Arrest

'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki apologized for missing a convention and thanked his fans for their love after being arrested last weekend.

Jared Padalecki took to Twitter yesterday to apologize for missing the Supernatural convention held in Washington, D.C., this past weekend due to his recent legal troubles. This marks the first time the star has spoken out since he was arrested on Sunday.

In his tweet, Padalecki expressed regret for missing out on the convention and offered his sincere thanks to the Supernatural family for their continued support.

Deadline reports that Padalecki was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault after getting into a drunken argument — one that quickly escalated into a physical altercation — at a bar in Austin, Texas.

His arrest has not affected the production of Supernatural‘s current season.

The long-running series is in the midst of airing Season 15, which will also serve as its swan song. Padalecki returned to work as usual this week.

It appears his co-star and close friend Jensen Ackles is taking the news in stride. Per the aforementioned Deadline report, Ackles made a brief statement about Padalecki’s absence during the convention this past weekend.

“We all miss my big, dumb friend. I’ll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with so just send him support and some love and have a good weekend this weekend.”

TVLine added that Ackles’ jests continued with a remark about wanting to wear orange jumpsuits along with the crew, perhaps leading Padalecki back to set “in handcuffs.”

Even though production was not interrupted, Ackles claims Padalecki did take a few days off.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported on how Padalecki got emotional about saying goodbye to the Winchesters, sharing a sentimental throwback photo of himself and Ackles.

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

Fans responded to yesterday’s tweet from Padalecki with an outpouring of love.

“We love you so much and it’s amazing to hear from you. I hope you feel the support from the fans who love you,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Rest all you can, love. We’ll be here supporting you and waiting for when you consider it’s time to come back. Love and light your way,” a second fan remarked.

After Padalecki officially wraps production on Supernatural, he won’t have much time to rest before he goes to work on his next project.

Deadline has also reported that the actor is set to produce and star in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot for The CW.

The reboot has not yet been ordered and is still in development at the network, potentially being headed for a 2020-2021 television season.

Supernatural is currently airing new episodes every Thursday night on The CW.