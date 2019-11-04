Carrie Underwood Dances, Hangs With Her Family, And Makes Memories In Behind-The-Scenes Tour Video

Carrie Underwood's latest "Cry Pretty Tour 360" video takes a look back at all the good times she had while entertaining her fans.

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Monday to share another “Cry Pretty Tour 360” video with her fans. A portion of this behind-the-scenes video was dedicated to all the hard work that went into putting on the shows that her fans so adore. However, most of it was focused on the unforgettable memories that Carrie made, which included a lot of dancing, smiling faces, and special moments with her family.

Because the video is so long, it has been divided into four slideshow segments on Carrie Underwood’s Instagram page. It opens with a shot of Carrie’s setlist for the “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” as well as some footage of Carrie preparing for the tour. There are shots of the “Drinking Alone” singer dressed casually in leggings and baggy tops as she rehearses for the tour. She’s also shown taking a look at some of the sparkly outfits that she rocked for her powerful performances.

There’s plenty of footage of Carrie pouring her heart out on stage in these gorgeous costumes, but she also gives fans glimpses of moments that they don’t get to see if they’re sitting in the audience. These include a few shots of Carrie dancing backstage. At the beginning of the third video segment, she’s showing off some silly moves in a glittering long sleeve mini dress. She mimics pushing something forward with her hands and slightly rolls her stomach, then she steps forward and swings her arms around. In another shot, she hops up and down in the same dress.

There are also shots of Carrie Underwood dancing with a young fan and her 4-year-old son, Isaiah. The cute mother-son dance is just one of many sweet family moments featured in the video. In one clip, Carrie can be seen chasing her oldest son backstage. Her youngest son, 1-year-old Jacob, also makes a few appearances. There’s a shot of the tiny tot watching his mom perform as his father, Mike Fisher, holds him in his arms. The little boy has on a pair of noise-canceling headphones. He also makes an appearance in his mother’s arms in an outdoors scene. Carrie is smiling and swaying back and forth.

Another memorable family moment included in the look back is when Carrie Underwood’s mother, Carole, joined her onstage to perform the rap segment of “The Champion.” There’s also footage of Carrie remotely accepting her CMT Artist of the Year award during her tour stop in Cleveland.

At the end of the video, Carrie Underwood and a large group of people who helped make the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” possible, including her tourmates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, gather together for a champagne toast.

Fans responded to the video by letting Carrie know that they’re already looking forward to her next tour.

“It was amazing! Can’t wait for the next tour!!! Keep the amazing tour productions coming!! Best vocalist ever live!” remarked one fan.

“Best concert I ever been to, your next tour I’m sure will top it though,” another wrote.