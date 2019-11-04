‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Slammed After Posting Photo Of Daughter Aleeah’s Grown-Up Halloween Costume

Leah Messer caught a lot of backlash from fans this week after posting a photo of herself with her three daughters in their Halloween costumes on Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 star was slammed online for her daughter Aleeah’s (aka Gracie) Ariana Grande costume.

According to In Touch Weekly, Aleeah stands next to her mom in the photo and looks to be nearly as tall as Leah, possibly wearing heeled shoes with her outfit. The 10-year-old’s long, brown hair is pulled back into a sleek ponytail on top of her head in true Ariana Grande fashion.

“Gracie” also wore a beige sweater dress and some thigh-high black boots to complete her ensemble. She wore large, gold hoop earrings and a full face of makeup, which included mascara, black eyeliner, pink blush on her cheeks, and dark berry lipstick.

Leah is seen flanked by her daughters as she wears a pair of black pants, a black shirt with white polka dots, and some black boots. The reality star had her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders. She also appeared to wear minimal makeup in the snap.

Meanwhile, Leah’s youngest daughter, Addie, wore a black dress, rainbow-colored wig, and a witch hat for her costume. Aleeah’s twin sister, Ali, sported a gold-fringed two-piece number with crimped hair and her own face of makeup, including red lipstick and dramatic blush on her cheeks, to transform into singer Beyonce for the spooky holiday.

Leah’s Instagram photo earned over 114,000 likes and nearly 900 comments from her over 2.2 million followers. However, over on Twitter, her followers had even more to say about the girls’ costumes.

“Aleeah looks way too grown up,” one of Leah’s Twitter fans wrote upon seeing a photo of the girls.

“Gracie looks 15. That girl is gonna be troubleeeee,” a second follower stated.

“Aleeah looks like she is grown,” a third person wrote.

“They are starting to look like mini yous,” another comment read.

One person even asked Leah if Gracie was dressed up as her for Halloween, as her looks already strongly resemble her mother’s and her choice in clothing also seemed on-point with Leah’s style.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Leah Messer recently snapped some photos of herself wearing a similar tan sweater dress, which she posted on her Instagram story. Perhaps Aleeah raided her mother’s closet for the Ariana Grande costume.