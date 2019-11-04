‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Posts Candid Photo Of Daughter Aleeah’s Grown-Up Halloween Costume

Leah Messer stirred up a lot of interest from fans this week, posting a photo of her three daughters’ Halloween costumes to Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 star created some big buzz over her daughter Aleeah’s (aka Gracie) Ariana Grande costume.

Aleeah stands next to her mom in the photo and looks to be nearly as tall as Leah, possibly wearing heeled shoes with her outfit. The 10-year-old’s long brown hair is pulled back into a sleek ponytail on top of her head in true Ariana Grande fashion.

Gracie also wore a beige sweater dress and some thigh-high black boots to complete her ensemble. She wore large gold hoop earrings and a full face of makeup, an application which included mascara, black eyeliner, pink blush, and dark berry lipstick.

Leah is seen flanked by her daughters as she wears a pair of black pants, a black shirt with white polka dots, and some black boots. The reality star had her long dark hair parted down the center, styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders. She also appeared to wear minimal makeup in the snap.

Meanwhile, Leah’s youngest daughter, Addie, wore a black dress, rainbow-colored wig, and witch hat for her costume. Aleeah’s twin sister, Ali, sported a gold-fringed two-piece number with crimped hair. She rocked some makeup as well, red lipstick and dramatic blush being visible. Ali appeared to transform into singer Beyonce for the spooky holiday.

Leah’s Instagram photo earned over 114,000 likes and nearly 900 comments from her over 2.2 million followers. However, over on Twitter, her followers had even more to say about the girls’ costumes.

“Aleeah looks way too grown up,” one of Leah’s Twitter fans wrote upon seeing a photo of the girls.

“Gracie looks 15. That girl is gonna be troubleeeee,” a second follower stated.

“Aleeah looks like she is grown,” a third person wrote.

“They are starting to look like mini yous,” another comment read.

One person even asked Leah if Gracie was dressed up as her mother for Halloween. The girl resembles her mother, and Gracie’s choice in clothing also seemed on-point with Leah’s style.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Leah Messer recently snapped some photos of herself wearing a similar tan sweater dress, posting these to her Instagram story. Perhaps Aleeah raided her mother’s closet for the Ariana Grande costume.