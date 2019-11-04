Kelly Ripa Shows Off Killer Stems In Short Floral Dress & Purple Pumps

Once again, talk show host Kelly Ripa is making a statement by showing off her killer body and fashion sense ahead of her hit morning show.

Just last week, the television personality traded in her staple dress for a silly Halloween costume that she wore with co-host Ryan Seacrest. Earlier today, the mother of three went back to her roots by flaunting her picture-perfect figure in another gorgeous dress. In the hot new video post that was shared on the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page, the 49-year-old defies age in another gorgeous ensemble.

The video started off with Kelly standing in her dressing room and playfully tugging at the bottom of her dress. A few seconds into the short clip, Kelly turns to a mirror while showing off both the front and the back of her dress for the camera. Ripa’s toned and tanned legs were on full display in the short number that featured a pink-and-purple floral pattern. The sexy ensemble cinched at the waist, showing off Kelly’s trim figure for the camera.

The gorgeous outfit hit well above Kelly’s knee and she flaunted her toned stems to onlookers. The mother of three accessorized her look with a pair of vibrant purple pumps and a small gold necklace. The talk show host wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved while also rocking a beautiful application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Throughout the majority of the video, Kelly was all smiles, and she also gave Harry Connick, Jr.’s daughter, Katie Connick, a shoutout while holding up a cozy white sweater from her new clothing line. Additionally, the talk show host credited IRO, who is the designer of the beautiful floral dress that she was wearing in the video post.

In less than an hour of the clip going live on the ABC morning show’s page, it’s attracted over 500 likes and upwards of 10 comments. Some fans dropped a line to let Kelly know that they love the dress that she is wearing, while countless others told her that they are big fans. Many of the comments also included an emoji as well.

“Looking good, chick,” one Instagram user wrote with a smiley face emoji attached to the end of the post.

“Hot..Hot..Hot..” another fan raved with a series of flame emoji.

“You are awesome Kelly. You are so entertaining to watch,” a third fan commented on the snapshot.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.