Kailyn Lowry Explains Why Chris Lopez Doesn’t Want To Be Seen On ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Talks Having More Kids

Chris Lopez dated Kailyn Lowry years ago.

Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about why her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, has refused to appear alongside her on Teen Mom 2.

During an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show,via YouTube, on November 1, the mother of three explained why Lopez, the father of her youngest son, 2-year-old Lux Russell, has not wanted to become a reality TV star and join her other exes, including Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, on the show.

“He didn’t grow up on TV like the rest of us did. So, it has been a huge adjustment for him,” Lowry explained to the host.

According to Lowry, Lopez has also been put off by the way in which her former partners have taken advantage of her role on the series. As she explained, Lopez has seen people that she’s dated in the past use her position in the spotlight to their own benefit, and he simply doesn’t want to be that person.

Also during the interview, Lowry opened up about her thoughts on having more children and adding to her family, which currently consists of 9-year-old Isaac, 5-year-old Lincoln, and 2-year-old Lux.

“I always say that I would love to have more kids I just don’t think that right now. 2020 is for Kail to focus on Kail,” she shared.

Lowry began dating Lopez in 2017 after she split from her former husband, Marroquin, but midway through her pregnancy, she and Lopez called it quits amid rumors that he cheated. Since then, Lowry and Lopez have had an up-and-down relationship with one another as they continue to co-parent their toddler.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lopez has never expressed any interest in joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t spoken about the show publicly. In fact, Lopez has addressed a number of show-related issues on his Twitter and Instagram pages over the past couple of years. He also recently admitted that he had grown “tired” of the drama between himself and Lowry.

“Real growth starts when you are tired of your own sh*t,” read a message shared on his page.

Although Lowry and Lopez have faced a number of rumors regarding potential reconciliations, they are not currently dating and, as Lowry revealed to the show’s host, she is currently single and is focusing on herself and her kids at this point in time.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.