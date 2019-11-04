UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Gets Flirty In Sheer Lingerie

UFC ring girl, Arianny Celeste, continued to tantalize her 3.2 million Instagram fans with a brand-new update today. The photo showed her getting flirty in purple, sheer lingerie, as she posed indoors.

The model sported a matching set, which included a strapless bra and lacy bottoms. The front of her look was hard to see thanks to her pose, but it was possible to see that her bottoms featured a sheer and lace panel with scalloped lace edges.

Arianny sat on a blue, plush couch while striking the Bambi pose. She also angled her back diagonally to the camera, which meant that her derriere was put on display. She looked over her right shoulder while placing her hand on her purple bottoms. She also parted her lips slightly and gave a sultry expression. Her hair framed her face, as she wore it down with luxurious curls. Her makeup included pink lipstick and eyeliner on her lower eyelids.

Behind the model, you could see a white wall along with a neon sign that was unlit. The sign featured writing in cursive.

The captions, along with the geotag, revealed that Arianny was in New York, New York. She simply noted the photo was taken at “Dani’s House,” which likely refers to Dani Esptein, who was tagged in the image. Dani appears to be a real estate broker and a Pilates instructor, according to her Instagram bio.

The lingerie pic has garnered over 11,000 likes so far, even though it’s only been posted for less than half an hour. Fans sent their love in the comments section.

“How are you able to look like you’re 18 lol,” wondered a follower, which is quite the compliment considering the ring girl is 33-years-old.

“I do this every time I go to NYC,” joked a fan.

“The big apple just got sweeter,” declared an admirer.

“Beautiful pic! @ariannyceleste Got your calendar in the mail today thanks!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

This fan was referring to Arianny’s annual calendar, which features sizzling photos of the model.

In other news, the ring girl previously posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini. This time, she was far from NYC, as the geotag revealed the picture was taken in the Bahamas. The model was spotted posing at the beach, as she spread her knees while propping herself up with her arms. Her swimsuit, which was mostly light pink, also incorporated leopard-print accents. Arianny smiled widely and slicked her hair back behind her shoulders. This update, which was posted yesterday, has been liked over 38,000 times.