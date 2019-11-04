‘Maxim’ Hottie Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny White Tank Top In Hot New Instagram Share

Kara Del Toro is showing off plenty of skin as well as her keen fashion sense in her latest Instagram share.

As those who follow the Maxim model on social media know, Kara has never been shy when it comes to showing off her enviable figure to fans on Instagram, and her most recent post proves it once again. In the stunning new photo that was shared with her 1 million-plus followers, the model sizzles as she strikes a pose outside. The well-lit photo shows the brunette beauty leaning against a planter and staring directly into the camera.

The model appears to be caffeinating as she can be seen holding a cup of coffee in one hand and resting her other hand firmly on the giant black pot. Del Toro wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled, as her hair fell on her left shoulder. The Maxim beauty could also be seen rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte pink lipstick.

Del Toro showed off her fashion sense while also flaunting plenty of cleavage for the camera. On top, the model sported a brown blazer with plaid trim around the edges. Underneath the blazer, Kara rocked a tight-fitting white tank top that she wore tucked into her jeans.

The model accessorized her errand-ready look with a matching plaid belt as well as a dainty gold chain necklace and a black purse. Del Toro did not specifically mention to fans where in the world she is in the snapshot, but in recent months, Del Toro has seemed to have an incredibly busy schedule, tagging her photos in different locations around the globe.

Since the photo went live on her account a little over an hour ago, it’s earned the attention of many of Kara’s fans, racking up over 11,000 likes and well over 100 comments — a figure that is growing by the minute. A number of Del Toro’s fans were quick to comment on the post and ask the model where she got different pieces from her outfit, while many others raved over her beauty.

Loading...

“Good morning kara, gorgeous and beautiful, happy Monday,” one fan wrote while including a series of different emoji in the body of the comment.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” a second social media user commented.

“I don’t think it’s possible for you to get any more beautiful,” another one of Del Toro’s fans chimed in.

It’s most likely only a matter of time before Kara shares another sizzling shot for her loyal fans.