Pauline Tantot Flaunts Booty In Tight Black Shorts On Instagram

Pauline Tantot shared a brand new Instagram photo today, and tantalized her fans while wearing a pair of tight, black shorts. The bombshell posed while crouched close to the ground, as she bent her knees and balanced on her toes. She wore workout gear, which included a white sports bra, black shorts, and white sneakers. Pauline accessorized with black, fingerless gloves and high socks. She was also seen sporting a pair of wireless earbuds, and posed in such a way so that her back was angled towards the camera.

This meant that her booty was on display, as the shorts featured a short cut and a high waist. The Instagram sensation also pulled her hair back in a casual bun, and held the phone with her left hand for the selfie. Her phone case featured butterflies. The photo didn’t reveal much of her makeup since it featured her mostly in profile.

The model opted to edit the photo, and the backdrop was replaced by a silver, glittering wallpaper. This added a very glamorous vibe to the shot, as Pauline teased a new workout routine for her female fans. She also shared an Instagram story that elaborated further.

“Please girls comment and let me know what kind of workout you want! Out soon,” she wrote, finishing the sentence with a purple heart emoji.

While Pauline’s followers have come to know her for her work with Khassani Swimwear, this is seemingly one of the first indications of a workout-related venture. It’s not too surprising to hear that the model decided to share her fitness secrets with her fans, considering that she likely keeps up a consistent regimen to maintain her toned body. However, it’s rare for the model to address her followers directly in the captions.

The post is proving to be popular, as it’s garnered over 34,000 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live. Plus, her followers have already left her a variety of messages in the comments section.

“Some weeks ago I sent you a DM asking about your workouts and now you posted it,” noted a dedicated fan.

“I need to know your workouts like ASAP!!!” exclaimed a follower.

One fan had a different but related question.

“Do you have a specific meal plan?” they wondered.

“Yea I’ll try for you too,” responded Pauline, as she’s seemingly considering adding meal plans to her fitness regimen.

In other news, the model also showed off her booty a couple of days ago in a black bikini. Pauline was spotted at the beach, as she enjoyed the sunny weather.