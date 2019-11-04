American Model Alexa Collins Stuns In Tiny Green Bikini In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Alexa Collins is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram, and her fans are loving every minute of it.

The latest look at the American model’s impressive physique was shared to her Instagram feed on Monday, November 4. The post included not one, but two sizzling snaps of the 24-year-old in Miami, Florida, where she slipped into yet another itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The double Instagram update kicked off with a close-up snap of the blonde bombshell standing outside underneath the gorgeous Florida sun and staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. She was wearing a minuscule green bikini top made of a smocked material that provided for a seriously busty display due to its plunging neck. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight, while a strappy design right in the middle of her chest drew even more attention to the exposed area.

Fans hoping to get a better view of the bikini babe’s sexy ensemble didn’t have to search very far for it. A simple swipe to the next slide in the upload revealed a nearly full-length shot of Alexa in her barely-there swimwear, and the view certainly did not disappoint.

The matching bikini bottoms were of the same textured material, and were arguably even more risque than the model’s swim top. the piece covered only what was necessary, revealing a teasing glimpse at Alexa’s toned thighs and curvy hips. Its’s waistband was made of three thin straps that all sat up high on stunner’s hips, highlighting her hourglass frame and flat midsection in all of the right ways.

The social media sensation’s glam was on point in the steamy shots as well. Alexa’s platinum blonde tresses were worn down in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders and fell to perfect frame her face. She also sported a full face of makeup that included her signature pink metallic lip, a shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the bikini clad Instagram upload was a huge hit with Alexa’s thousands of fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 1,500 likes within just 32 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration for the babe a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are such a stunner girl,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexa was “astonishingly beautiful.”

Loading...

“Absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third.

The brown-eyed beauty is often showing off her flawless figure in scandalous swimsuit on her Instagram page. Just last week, Alexa wowed her audience when she slipped into a strappy, electric blue bikini that left very little to the imagination, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.