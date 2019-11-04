Britney Spears Embraces Her ‘Best Friend’ In Fast-Paced Instagram Workout Video

Britney Spears decided to take her workout outdoors on Monday and her latest Instagram post signals that she’s feeling great and hoping to spread her enthusiasm to all of her followers. The songstress looked ready to work up a sweat as she kicked off a new week while enjoying the best that “Mother Nature” had to offer.

The new Instagram video showed Britney wearing a black sports bra and short polka dot shorts with the waistband rolled over a couple of times. Spears had her blond hair pulled back into a loose ponytail atop her head and she wore simple white socks and sneakers as she stood outdoors on a rock terrace with a beautiful landscape off in the distance.

Spears told her 23 million followers that she was tackling her standard yoga and weight workout routine, but she was taking advantage of the sunshine that her “best friend” Mother Nature had provided for the day. The video provided a sped-up glimpse at Britney’s moves as she stretched and strengthened her fit physique.

During the course of the video, Britney ran through a series of moves with light hand weights and practiced a string of yoga moves on a mat she had spread out in the sunshine. Spears flaunted her flat tummy and perky booty at various points, along with her lean legs and muscular arms.

Britney’s fans typically go crazy over all of her Instagram posts and this one was no exception. Spears’ video pulled in more than 200,000 views in less than 45 minutes after it was initially shared, and it also quickly garnered nearly 50,000 likes.

Almost 1,600 comments were added in that first hour as well, and Britney received lots of love and encouragement from her fans.

“Kween of fitness!!!!!” remarked one of Spears’ followers.

“You look amazing Queen!!!” wrote another fan.

“You’re looking beautiful and healthy, luv u,” detailed someone else.

Spears has been quite dedicated to her workouts in recent weeks. She regularly shares glimpses of her daily workouts with her fans and her Instagram posts regularly showcase that she likes to combine different types of exercise.

In another recent social media video, Britney wore a blue bikini and completed an impressive swim challenge. Her fitness strategies are clearly paying off, as Spears is in fabulous shape these days.

Britney Spears has navigated plenty of difficult challenges in the past year, but these days she looks strong both mentally and physically. This new Instagram post demonstrates that she’s starting the week off on a great note with an exuberant mood and her followers hope that lasts all week long.